Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on October 20. BSE Sensex settled at 65,397.62, down 231.62 points or 0.35%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,542.70, down 82.00 points or 0.42%.

About 1333 shares advanced, 2234 shares declined, and 141 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and NTPC. Top losers were ITC, Divis Labs, HUL, BPCL and Tata Steel.

All the sectoral indices ended lower with capital goods, metal, power, realty, oil & gas, FMCG, and pharma shed 0.5-1%. The BSE Midcap index shed 1 percent and Smallcap index down 0.7%.