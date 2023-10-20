DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE suspends 3-month visit visas

Oct 20, 2023, 03:47 pm IST

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has decided to suspend the issuance of 3-month visit visas. Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced this.

The 3-month visit visa had initially been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.  In May, the UAE reintroduced the 3-month scheme. Visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa.  In Dubai, the 90-day visa is being issued to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents.

