UAE suspends 3-month visit visas

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has decided to suspend the issuance of 3-month visit visas. Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced this.

The 3-month visit visa had initially been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. In May, the UAE reintroduced the 3-month scheme. Visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa. In Dubai, the 90-day visa is being issued to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents.