Actress Julia Fox make fashion headlines in London with her distinctive tribute to Princess Diana

Actress Julia Fox is making waves in the world of fashion in London with her distinctive tribute to Princess Diana. The 33-year-old model, who recently released her memoir titled “Down the Drain,” was spotted in the British capital sporting a one-of-a-kind corset featuring an image of the beloved “People’s Princess.”

Fox’s outfit was both eye-catching and a respectful homage. The corset was adorned with a portrait of Princess Diana within a red oval. This bold fashion statement paid tribute to the late Princess, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Her London look included tall white boots, a white shin-length skirt, a loose white belt, a distinctive bow adorning her head, and a blue bag featuring the United Kingdom’s flag. The cream corset, embellished with a crown, was a unique piece crafted by Eve Corsets.

Fox’s ensemble was a reflection of her signature style, known for its avant-garde and provocative elements. Her skirt came from Chopova Lowena, and her leather Union Jack shoulder bag was sourced from Mowalola, as reported by Glamour.

Julia Fox’s striking outfit comes following the release of her memoir, in which she candidly discusses her early life, her role as a mother to two-year-old Valentino, and her dating history, including her highly publicized relationship with Kanye West.

While promoting her memoir, Fox has been open about sharing some of her style secrets. During a recent appearance on “The View,” she talked about her love for latex clothing, revealing that she had previous experience working as a dominatrix in a Manhattan dungeon at the age of 18. Fox emphasized the importance of using lube when wearing latex to achieve the desired shine and comfort.

She candidly shared insights from her time as a dominatrix, which followed a period of low self-esteem, explaining, “You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, ‘They want something from me.’ I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager.” Fox also highlighted the transformative power of embracing her own unique identity and the role-playing aspect of her work.