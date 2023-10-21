Akasa aircraft makes emergency landing after a passenger made a bizarre claim of carrying a bomb in his bag’

An Akasa aircraft, carrying 185 passengers and en route to Delhi, was compelled to perform an emergency landing at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday, October 21. This extraordinary event transpired due to a passenger’s peculiar claim of having a bomb in his bag.

At 12:42 am on the same day, the Pune to Delhi Akasa Air flight executed an emergency landing after the passenger articulated, “I have a bomb in my bag.” In response, the authorities promptly summoned a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) to examine the passenger’s bag on board. However, their scrutiny yielded no findings to substantiate the bomb claim.

The individual who raised this alarm was subsequently apprehended by airport security personnel. Akasa Air released an official statement clarifying the situation. According to the statement, “Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 12.07 am on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.”

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the plane was diverted to Mumbai, adhering to safety and security protocols. The pilot efficiently executed all mandatory emergency procedures, leading to a secure landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.42 a.m.

A police officer provided insights into the incident, indicating that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer communicated the event to the Mumbai Police Control at approximately 2.30 a.m. This communication prompted a meticulous examination of the passenger’s luggage, with the participation of the BDDS team and police officers. Nevertheless, no incriminating or suspicious items were discovered during the investigation.

The officer elucidated that one of the passenger’s relatives was accompanying him on the same flight. This individual informed the police that the passenger had ingested medication for chest pain, which led to him uttering incoherent statements under the influence of the medication. Following a comprehensive inquiry, the flight resumed its journey from Mumbai airport to Delhi around 6 a.m.

The Mumbai Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.