BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price of the BMW 740d M Sport is Rs. 1.81 crore(ex-showroom). The car will be available through the CBU route. Interested buyers can visit their nearest dealership to check out these new offerings.

The 7 Series 740d M Sport is equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This engine is paired with an automatic transmission and features twin-turbocharging. This engine produces a maximum power of 282 bhp and a peak torque output of 650 Nm. The car can achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 2 new trains, extends 2: Full list

The vehicle is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that can be operated using voice commands and gestures. It also features cruise control, attentiveness assistant, reversing assistant, and parking assistant professional, which includes remote parking via a smartphone.

The car’s interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This model is offered in Oxide Grey (metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic), Carbon Black (metallic), Mineral White (metallic), and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue (metallic) as an exclusive colours.