Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher for fourth day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,280, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last four days, yellow metal gained by Rs 1200 per 8 gram. This month yellow metal price gained by Rs 3360 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are trading at 5 month high levels. The yellow metal is riding on fresh impetus from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict which is only growing by the day.

MCX December gold futures is trading at Rs 60,459 per 10 gram, up by Rs 141, or 0.23%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,025 per kg, higher by Rs 409 or 0.57%. The MCX gold futures have gained by 5.64% or Rs 3,222 per 10 gram on the month-to-date basis while their gains in 2023 stand at 9.30% or Rs 5,454. As for Silver futures, the uptick in October is around 2.50% or Rs 1,726 while the year-to-date gains stand at Rs 3.10% or 2,250 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,973.99 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,986.10. Gold has risen 2.2% so far this week. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $22.97 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $885.97 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,109.55

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,993.20 per troy ounce, up by $12.70 or 0.64% while Silver futures were at $23.250, higher by $0.219 or 0.95%.