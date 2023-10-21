Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters semifinals

Odense: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles semifinals of the Denmark Open 2023. Former World champion Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Supanida Katethong by ‘21-19, 21-12’ in 47 minutes at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense.

Sindhu will now face Carolina Marin of Spain in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 750 tournament . Carolina Marin has won 10 matches against PV Sindhu and Sindhu had beat Carolina 5 times.

Results at the Denmark Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 this year.