Denmark Open: PV Sindhu loses in semi-final

Odense: In shuttle badminton, two-timw Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost in the semifinals of women’s singles in the semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense, Denmark. Former World champion Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in three games in the semifinal by ’18-21, 21-19, 7-21′ in one hour thirteen minutes.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India surge by $1.15 billion to $585.89 billion

The two-time Olympic medallist Indian had made it to the semifinal after beating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinal on Friday. Sindhu had also reached the semifinals at the Arctic Open Super 500 last week in Finland.