Discover Food Authority’s ‘Kuttu Beetroot Tikki’ – A Perfect Evening Snack!

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently showcased a delightful dish on its Instagram page – ‘Kuttu Beetroot Tikki.’ Kuttu, or buckwheat, though not widely used in Kerala, can be found in the form of flour and powders in local supermarkets. North Indian households often prepare various Kuttu-based dishes during the Navaratri fasting period. Notably, the Kuttu Beetroot Tikki is quick to make, requiring just 15 minutes, and packs 5 grams of protein and 21 grams of carbohydrates. Let’s dive into the recipe, perfect for an evening snack:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup buckwheat flour

– 2 medium-sized beetroot, boiled and mashed

– 1 tbsp oil or butter

– 1 tbsp peanuts

– 1 tbsp chopped jeera (cumin seeds)

– 1 green chilly or roasted red chilly flakes

– 1 tbsp black pepper

– 1 inch chopped ginger

– 1 tbsp chaat masala

– Salt to taste

Preparation:

1. Start by mixing the buckwheat flour and mashed beetroot to form a dough.

2. Roast the peanuts and then add the jeera to roast together.

3. Incorporate the green chilly and ginger into the mixture.

4. Now, add the buckwheat-beetroot mixture and cook while seasoning with pepper, chaat masala, and salt.

5. Shape the mixture into tikkis.

6. Cook these tikkis on a greased pan until they turn a beautiful golden brown.

7. Serve them hot with your favorite dip, and enjoy!