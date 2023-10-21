Emirates Draw: Indian national wins Dh25,000 for 25 years

Dubai: Magesh Kumar Natarajan, an Indian project manager has won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw . He will get Dh25,000 for 25 years. Magesh Kumar Natarajan from Ambur, Tamil Nadu is the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside the UAE.

‘When I checked on the app that I have matched all the five numbers, it was just unbelievable. I believed it when I received a call from the Emirates Draw. It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life,’ said Magesh.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw