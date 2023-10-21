Engelbrecht & van Beek Propel Netherlands to 262 in ICC World Cup

Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek played pivotal roles with their half-centuries as the Netherlands battled against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup on Saturday. The duo’s resilient partnership, worth 130 runs, was a lifeline for the Dutch team after an early setback caused by Kasun Rajitha’s impressive bowling.

Rajitha proved to be a formidable force for the Netherlands, dismissing key players such as Vikramjit Singh (4), Max O’Dowd (16), and Colin Ackerman (29). Additionally, left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka removed Bas de Leede and Teja Nidamanuru for minimal scores.

The Dutch side faced a challenging situation when their captain, Scott Edwards, was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana, leaving them struggling at 91/6. However, Engelbrecht and van Beek stepped up to rescue their team. Engelbrecht led the scoring with an impressive 70, while van Beek contributed significantly with 59.

Both Rajitha and Madhushanka played crucial roles in the Sri Lankan bowling attack, each securing four wickets. The Netherlands managed to reach a total of 262 before being bowled out in 49.4 overs.

In terms of standings, the Dutch, who previously shocked South Africa with an unexpected victory, now have two points from three matches. In contrast, Sri Lanka has suffered defeats in all three of their matches.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Netherlands:

– Vikramjit Singh

– Max O’Dowd

– Colin Ackermann

– Bas de Leede

– Sybrand Engelbrecht

– Teja Nidamanuru

– Scott Edwards (capt & wk)

– Logan van Beek

– Roelof van der Merwe

– Aryan Dutt

– Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka:

– Pathum Nissanka

– Kusal Perera

– Kusal Mendis (capt & wk)

– Sadeera Samarawickrama

– Charith Asalanka

– Dhananjaya de Silva

– Dushan Hemantha

– Chamika Karunaratne

– Maheesh Theekshana

– Kasun Rajitha

– Dilshan Madushanka