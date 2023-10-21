Gaza conflict presents significant threats to Fragile Global Economy

In addition to the immense human suffering, distressing developments are posing substantial risks to an already fragile global economy. The latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) paints a concerning picture, forecasting a significant slowdown in economic growth. The global growth rate is anticipated to drop from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent in 2023 and further to 2.9 percent in 2024. This is notably below the 3.8 percent historical average recorded between 2000 and 2019. The most severe deceleration is expected in advanced economies, where growth is projected to plummet from 2.6 percent to a mere 1.4 percent in 2024. Emerging market and developing economies will also experience a slight decline, moving from 4.1 percent to 4 percent.

The factors contributing to this economic downturn are multifaceted, including a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, the depletion of savings, challenges in China’s real estate sector, mounting global debt concerns, issues in the banking sector, rising inequality, a trend towards de-globalization, and political gridlock.

Moreover, the localized conflict in Gaza, characterized by complex layers of religion, ethnicity, territorial disputes, and the specter of genocide, along with disparities in military capabilities, is poised to compound these existing economic pressures. Asymmetric forms of warfare, like “lone wolf” or “sleeper cell” attacks, have the potential to escalate this conflict into a global issue, akin to the far-reaching consequences seen after the 9/11 attacks. Should it escalate into a broader regional or even great power military confrontation, which is a possibility that cannot be dismissed, the economic repercussions would be manifold.

In addition, the already fragile international cooperation is at risk of further deterioration, hampering progress on critical global issues such as climate change, resource scarcity, and illegal immigration. Recent events in the Middle East are expected to contribute to an increase in illegal immigration. International organizations like the United Nations and various groups like the G-something (G7, G20, etc.) are likely to lose influence as alternatives such as the BRIC+ nations vie for global dominance.