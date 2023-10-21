Gujarat ATS disrupts Spy ring linked to ISI, one arrested

The Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently dismantled a Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) espionage ring operating under the guise of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, thanks to a tip-off from a military intelligence unit. The individual responsible for this operation has been identified as Labhshankar Maheshwari, aged 53. Military Intelligence officials had detected a covert scheme orchestrated by a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). Subsequently, the ATS received information indicating that this operative was using WhatsApp along with an Indian SIM card to infect phones with a Remote Access Trojan (RAT).

The accused, posing as an official from the Army Public School (APS), initiated communication via WhatsApp with security forces. He requested that they download an ‘apk’ Android program titled “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” onto their phones. Further investigation revealed that the accused also sent messages to army officials, asking them to upload a photo of their child holding the national flag on the application as part of a competition.