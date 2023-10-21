Indian Railways announces 2 new trains, extends 2: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways introduced 2 new trains and extended the route of 2 existing trains. The national transporter launched these trains for northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir. These trains were flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Full list:

Train No. 15617/15618 Dullabcherra–Guwahati (tri weekly) train:

Train No. 15617/15618 Dullabcherra-Guwahati Tri weekly Train (ex- Guwahati – Mon, Wed, Sat & ex- Dullabcherra- Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday) will provide direct connectivity between Dullabcherra and Guwahati.

Train No. 07688/07687 Agartala-Sabroom DEMU train:

Train No. 07688/07687 Agartala- Sabroom DEMU train will connect remote areas of Tripura with the state capital, Agartala.

Also Read: Police bust heroin factory, seizes heroin worth Rs 16 crore

Extension of trains:

Train No. 12519/12520 Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Express:

Train number 12519/12520 Kamakhya- Lokmanya Tilak Express (weekly) has been extended upto Agartala (Tripura). This will be the direct train service between the capital of Tripura and Mumbai. The regular service of the train upto Agartala will commence from October 22, 2023.

Train No. 12514/12515 Guwahati- Secunderabad Express (weekly):

Train number 12514/12515 Guwahati- Secunderabad Express (weekly) has been extended upto Assam’s Silchar. This will provide direct connectivity between Barak Valley (Silchar) and Secunderabad. The regular service of the train will commence from October 21, 2023 .