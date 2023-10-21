India’s first Semi-High-Speed RRTS from Delhi to Meerut Named ‘Namo Bharat

On October 19, India’s initial semi-high-speed regional rail service, known as the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), received an official renaming to ‘Namo Bharat.’ This significant development took place just a day ahead of its inauguration by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the regional rail system around noon on October 20, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The official announcement of the renaming was made by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri via a social media post. He expressed, “Inauguration of the country’s first Regional Rapid Train #NamoBharat between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji on 20 October 2023 will mark the beginning of a new era of state-of-the-art ultra-modern urban commute in the country.” Later, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’s official handle tweeted that ‘Namo Bharat’ is India’s first Regional Rapid train, emphasizing that it’s manufactured domestically with a designed speed potential of 180 kmph and an operational speed potential of 160 kmph.

The 17-kilometer priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is anticipated to open for passengers on October 21, following its inauguration. It’s noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor on March 8, 2019, underlining the significance of this rail infrastructure project for the region.