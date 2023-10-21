Italy’s PM Meloni declares split from partner following inappropriate comments

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made an announcement on Friday, revealing her decision to separate from her partner. The relationship in question involves Andrea Giambruno, a television presenter, with whom Meloni has a daughter. The separation follows the emergence of recordings in which Giambruno was heard making inappropriate and sexist comments to female colleagues in an off-air context.

Taking to social media to communicate her decision, Giorgia Meloni explained that her relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which had spanned almost a decade, had come to an end. She noted that their paths had been drifting apart for some time. The timing of this announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of Meloni’s assumption of power at the helm of a hard-right government that strongly upholds traditional family values.

While Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno were never married, Meloni consistently rejected the notion that her marital status conflicted with her stance on family, which emphasizes the importance of children having both a mother and a father. Giambruno, whom Meloni met in a broadcast studio during an interview, has increasingly been in the spotlight due to his controversial comments.

In her social media message, Meloni expressed gratitude to Giambruno for the years they spent together, acknowledged the challenges they faced, and underscored the significance of their daughter, Ginevra, in her life. Meloni has previously spoken about the difficulties of balancing family life with the responsibilities of leading the government and has often brought her seven-year-old daughter, Ginevra, on official trips whenever possible. Notably, she did not reference the recordings of Giambruno’s remarks in her separation statement.