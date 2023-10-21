Mother in Nagpur killed by man when she declines to give him money for smartphone

According to a police officer, a 28-year-old man was arrested for reportedly strangling his mother in Nagpur after she refused to give him money to purchase a smartphone.

After the autopsy determined that strangulation was the cause of death for Kamlabai Badwaik (47), a murder investigation was opened, the man stated.

‘Her son Deepak said he had got a call saying his mother was rushed to a hospital by his brother Ramnath, shortly after which she died. When he saw the corpse, he sensed something amiss. Her gold ornaments were missing as well,’ he said.

‘After Deepak alerted police, Ramnath was questioned on the basis of suspicion. He confessed to killing her with a scarf as she had refused to give him money for a smartphone,’ the Hudkeshwar police station official said.