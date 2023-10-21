S.L. Narayanan Stuns Field, Claims Bronze Behind Magnus Carlsen in Qatar Masters

Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing a formidable lineup that included the World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen, to secure the bronze medal in the esteemed Qatar Masters Open 2023. This achievement is a testament to Narayanan’s exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

The 25-year-old hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, delivered a flawless performance throughout the nine-round event, amassing 6.5 points. He narrowly trailed behind the Uzbek duo of Nodirbek Yakubboev and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, both of whom clinched the top spot with 7 points each.

Narayanan, a former World Junior bronze medallist, described his performance in Qatar as one of his finest moments. He expressed, “This gives some confidence, and most importantly, I was able to showcase my strength in the form of a result,” in an interview with Onmanorama.

In the final round, Narayanan had a chance for victory but settled for a draw against the American Super GM Hikaru Nakamura, who was ranked second among the 150 contestants. Notably, Magnus Carlsen, the world’s top-ranked player, concluded the event with 6 points, while Nakamura secured the fifth position with 6.5 points.

The Qatar Masters Open also featured several prominent Indian players, such as D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram, and Aryan Chopra. In a pivotal moment, Narayanan triumphed over the highly-rated Gukesh, who boasts an Elo rating of 2758, during round five.

As Narayanan edges closer to the coveted 2700-Elo points mark, he remains focused on his growth as a player. He emphasized, “I’m more focused on correcting the mistakes in my play and improving as a player.” This dedication and continuous improvement illustrate his commitment to the sport and the pursuit of excellence.