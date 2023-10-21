Tragedy strikes a factory in southern China after an explosion killed at least six people

A tragic incident unfolded in a factory in southern China when an explosion claimed the lives of at least six individuals, according to reports on Saturday, October 21. The devastating explosion took place in a factory workshop in southern China on Friday, October 20. Initially, four individuals were reported missing, but they were later found deceased, bringing the total death toll to six, as per local Chinese media.

The explosion site was identified as a recycled aluminum casting workshop in Pingguo, Guangxi Province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The explosion was determined to have been caused by high-temperature molten aluminum, which led to the blast.

Initial investigations suggested that the explosion was triggered when high-temperature molten aluminum leaked into the cooling pool during the aluminum rod extrusion process.

Although further investigations were underway, rescue operations concluded on Saturday, October 21.