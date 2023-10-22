Director General of Police Claims Terrorism Waning in Jammu & Kashmir

On Police Commemoration Day, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh, expressed his optimism on Saturday, October 21, stating that terrorism in the Union Territory was on its last legs. He affirmed the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism. He further noted that the long-held dream of achieving a fully peaceful Kashmir valley was becoming a reality.

Regarding the situation along the border, Director General Dilbagh Singh addressed the issue of terror launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and infiltration attempts. He pointed out that several of these camps had ceased to function, while others remained active, particularly in Sialkot near the international border and in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) across the Gurez Sector. Singh highlighted Pakistan’s persistent efforts to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir’s territory, but he also commended the vigilance of security personnel stationed along the LoC, who had successfully thwarted more than 90 percent of these infiltration attempts.