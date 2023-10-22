Follow these easy steps to lock and unlock your Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The loss or theft of your Aadhar card can lead to serious issues, including identity theft and fraud. To safeguard your personal information and prevent misuse, you can lock your Aadhar card. This process ensures that your biometrics and other sensitive details remain secure.

Follow these simple steps to lock your Aadhar card:

Online Method:

Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the options available.

Click on the ‘Aadhaar Lock/Unlock’ option.

Choose the ‘Lock UID’ option.

Provide your Aadhar card number, full name, and pin code.

Click the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number and submit the request.

Locking Your Aadhar Card via SMS:

Send an SMS with the content ‘GETOTP (last 4 digits of Aadhaar)’ to 1947 from your registered mobile number. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, the message would be ‘GETOTP 6677.’

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Send another SMS to 1947 with the content ‘LOCKUID (last 4 digits of Aadhaar) (OTP).’ For instance, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, and your OTP is 123456, the message would be ‘LOCKUID 6677 123456.’

After this, you will receive a confirmation message from UIDAI.

Unlocking Your Aadhar Card:

Online Method:

Begin by visiting the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Within this tab, locate the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section.

You will find the ‘Aadhaar Lock/Unlock’ option; click on it.

From there, choose the ‘Unlock UID’ option.

You will be prompted to enter your 16-digit virtual ID.

Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number and submit the request.