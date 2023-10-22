ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Top 5 run-scorers

Mumbai: The Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5 and the final will be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Around 20 matches were played in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Here are the top run-scorers of the event.

1) Mohammed Rizwan: Pakistan’s middle-order batsman has scored a century and a half century in the 4 matches played so far. Rizwan is currently the highest run scorer in the tournament with 294 runs at an average of 98, a strike rate of 96.39 and a top score of 131* against Sri Lanka.

2) Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in his 4 matches at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.30.

3) Virat Kohli: The former India skipper is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 259 runs in his 4 matches at an average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24.

4) Devon Conway: Left-handed Kiwi opener Devon Conway has scored 239 runs in his 4 matches at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 104.62. He scored 152-run against reigning champions England.

5) Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has scored 233 runs in his 4 matches so far at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 108.88.