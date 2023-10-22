IMD announces arrival of Northeast Monsoon

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that the Cyclone Tej formed over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday. Cyclone Tej is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) in the early hours of October 25. It was likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.

The national weather agency also informed that the Northeast Monsoon has begun. Rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to its impacts. IMD issued warning for fishermen. IMD advised fishermen not to venture into Southeast and adjoining eastcentral & southwest Bay of Bengal till 23rd October.