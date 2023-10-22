Israel reports elimination of ‘Terror Operatives’ in Jenin mosque airstrike

In an air strike on a mosque in Jenin, the Israeli government reported that it had eliminated individuals it identified as “terror operatives” affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The Al-Ansar mosque was targeted because the Israeli military claimed it was being used as a command center for planning and executing attacks. According to the Israeli military, the targeted individuals had been involved in several terror attacks in recent months and were in the process of planning another imminent attack. However, the statement did not provide specific details regarding the number of casualties or the identities of those affected by the strike.

Following this incident, the director of the Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, was quoted by the Palestinian news agency Wafa as saying that one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the strike. This event is part of the ongoing conflict in the region, with tensions and violence persisting between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups, resulting in casualties on both sides.