Kathmandu Valley Shaken by 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake

On a Sunday, Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal, experienced a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, as reported by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The epicenter of this seismic event was situated in the Dhading district and occurred at 7:39 am local time. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported as a result of the tremor. The earthquake’s effects were also felt in neighboring districts within the Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. Nepal is a region prone to seismic activity due to its location on the convergence of the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates, which move closer to each other by approximately two meters each century, leading to the release of pressure in the form of earthquakes. Notably, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015, along with subsequent aftershocks, claimed the lives of around 9,000 people.

As indicated by the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report, Nepal holds the unfortunate distinction of being the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, emphasizing the ongoing risk and need for preparedness in the region.