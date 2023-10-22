Maharashtra Govt greenlights Rs 1,200 Cr for additional terminal at Shirdi Airport

The Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution, allocating more than Rs 1,200 crore for the completion of pending projects and the construction of an additional terminal at Shirdi airport. According to the resolution, Rs 364 crore has been approved for prior work, and an additional Rs 876 crore is designated for the development of a new terminal and the expansion of Shirdi airport. This proposal was initially presented by the state chief secretary and subsequently received approval from the chief minister and the cabinet.

Shirdi airport currently connects to major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Tirupati, serving over 64,000 passengers monthly, with many of them being Sai Baba devotees. The airport also handles cargo and agricultural products. The sanctioned funds for development will primarily be directed towards enhancing the aesthetics of areas surrounding the airport, constructing an entrance gate, rehabilitating the runway, implementing a sewerage system at the airport, and acquiring land for housing security personnel stationed at the cargo complex, in addition to establishing a training center.

The state government’s aim is to fully utilize Shirdi airport’s capacity by enhancing its passenger handling capabilities. Currently, the airport can manage 300 passengers per hour, but with the construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal, it will be able to accommodate over 1,200 passengers per hour. The surge in devotees visiting the region has necessitated the need for an additional passenger terminal, and there are plans to introduce more food and beverage stalls to cater to the growing demand. The new terminal, spanning 55,000 sqm, will offer modern facilities, including a check-in hall, passenger screening, a secure hold area, and baggage handling systems on the ground level.