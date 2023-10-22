NCBC to Conduct hearing on WB govt’s request to add 87 Castes to OBC List

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has scheduled a hearing for November 3 to deliberate on the West Bengal government’s proposal to incorporate 87 castes into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. The NCBC has communicated its request for specific information from the West Bengal government. This information encompasses caste-wise statistics of candidates selected from the 87 OBC castes, details concerning Class III, Class IV, and Safai Karmacharis by caste, records of scholarships disbursed to students belonging to the 87 OBC castes within state-run educational institutions for the past three years and the current year, and caste-wise data of the beneficiaries.

Notably, the NCBC had previously recommended an increase in OBC reservation in the state from 17 percent to 22 percent. However, as of now, no concrete steps have been taken to implement the commission’s recommendation, according to the NCBC. This ongoing process aims to assess and potentially expand OBC representation in West Bengal.