Reviving ancient military traditions: Army embarks on ‘Udbhav’ initiative

In New Delhi, the inauguration of the inaugural Indian Military Heritage Festival took place under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This two-day event, commencing on October 21, is dedicated to commemorating the rich military culture and heritage of India, which has evolved over centuries. The festival will achieve this through a variety of mediums, including conversations, art, dance, drama, storytelling, and exhibitions. A noteworthy aspect of this celebration is the presentation of different perspectives and insights through panel discussions led by both current and retired military officers.

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced ‘Project Udbhav,’ a collaborative initiative between the Indian Army and the United Service Institution of India (USI). The objective of this project is to foster native discourse by exploring and integrating India’s ancient strategic wisdom into contemporary military practices. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lieutenant General JP Mathew, and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, among others.