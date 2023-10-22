Second Aircraft Crash in 4 Days Near Pune Village Injures Two

A training aircraft affiliated with a private aviation academy met with an accident near a village in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to a trainee pilot and an instructor who were on board, according to the police. The incident occurred close to Gojubavi village, located in the Baramati taluka, at approximately 8 am. The aircraft involved belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy. Both the trainee pilot and the instructor were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, as reported by Senior Inspector Prabhakar More of the Baramati police station. The precise cause of the crash remains under investigation, and this incident marks the second aircraft mishap involving the private aviation academy in a span of four days.

Just a few days earlier, on Thursday evening, another training aircraft from the same academy had crashed near Kaftal village in the Baramati taluka, resulting in injuries to a pilot. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the crash site was located approximately 2 miles north of the Baramati Airfield and confirmed the safety of both the instructor and the trainee. An investigation into the incident was initiated by the DGCA’s Mumbai branch.