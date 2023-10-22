Union Minister Amit Shah Reports 65% Decline in Terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism, and Northeast Insurgency

During the Police Commemoration Day event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the nation has witnessed a significant 65% reduction in incidents related to terrorism, Left Wing Extremism (LWE), and insurgency in the northeastern states. He attributed this substantial improvement to the dedicated efforts of the country’s police personnel. According to Shah, what were once considered the “three hotspots” of LWE-affected regions, the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir, have now transitioned to a state of peace and are progressing towards prosperity. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, highlighting the Modi administration’s adoption of a zero-tolerance policy, which has proven effective in curtailing extremist activities.

Shah also announced the establishment of what he described as the world’s finest anti-terrorism force as part of the ‘Police Technology Mission.’ This initiative is aimed at modernizing the police forces across the country. Furthermore, he mentioned that three bills have been introduced in Parliament to comprehensively revamp the criminal justice system. Amit Shah applauded the role played by the police forces, acknowledging their ability to combat terrorists, prevent crime, maintain law and order during public gatherings, safeguard citizens in times of disasters and accidents, and their invaluable service during challenging periods like the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that maintaining internal and border security in the country is contingent on having a vigilant and capable police system.