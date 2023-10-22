US groundwater growing excessively saline, warn scientists

According to a study conducted by the US Geological Survey (USGS), there is a worrisome trend of increasing salinity in groundwater throughout the United States. The research involved the analysis of data collected from 82 networks of wells, where water quality had been sampled over a period of three decades. The study’s results revealed higher levels of sodium (Na+) and chloride (Cl-) ions, which indicate a growing salinity issue in the country’s groundwater.

These findings raise concerns regarding potential consequences for infrastructure, ecosystems, and public health. The study emphasizes the necessity for improved monitoring and management of groundwater resources. It is notable that the issue of rising salinity is particularly pronounced in colder regions, where the extensive use of road salt is prevalent. However, even arid regions are experiencing an increase in salinity, which may be attributed to evaporation caused by irrigation practices. While the immediate effects of elevated groundwater salinity are evident, the long-term impacts on ecosystems and human health underscore the importance of implementing proactive measures to safeguard water resources.

In summary, the USGS study underscores the growing concern of rising salinity in American groundwater, urging vigilance in protecting this vital resource and acknowledging the diverse factors contributing to this issue, from road salt use in colder regions to irrigation practices in arid areas.