Athirappilly Waterfalls Seeks Upgrades to Enhance Tourist Experience

The Athirappilly Waterfalls, often referred to as ‘Kerala’s Niagara,’ beckons tourists year-round with its mesmerizing natural beauty. Nestled in the heart of Kerala, it’s easily accessible for those from both the northern and southern regions of the state. However, to provide an exceptional tourist experience, authorities must implement more facilities and make necessary changes.

As you approach the Athirappilly Falls, the Charpa cascade and Vazhachal waterfall, another popular spot, grace the journey, creating an ideal combination of nature’s beauty, especially during the monsoon season.

Visitors require a pass to access Vazhachal Falls, and the area around both waterfalls is invariably bustling with tourists. Shade structures offer respite from the elements, ensuring you can marvel at the falls comfortably.

The grandeur of the Athirappilly waterfall never fails to inspire awe. Arrive before 6 pm, as the area is off-limits to tourists after dusk. Families capture videos, solo travelers take selfies, and all are enchanted by the imposing cascade. Despite the crowds, the water flows vigorously toward the Chalakudy River.

At 6 pm, guards signal the end of visiting hours. You can stay in nearby hotels to savor the falls’ freshness at dawn.

For the best view, arrive at the viewpoint near the entrance by 6 am. The foamy waters bathed in sunlight are best seen at 8 am. Many travelers pass through en route to Valparai as the checkpoint to this tourist spot opens at 6 am.

The modest tea shop near the viewpoint bustles with visitors from various places, each enjoying a hot cup of tea or coffee. The Charpa waterfall, in the morning, exudes tranquility, delighting travelers.

However, the opening time of the Athirappilly Waterfalls area deters many tourists who want to explore multiple nearby attractions in a single trip. Some drivers accompanying tourists from outside Kerala also lack proper accommodation, making it difficult for them to stay overnight.

To enhance the tourist experience, consider the following improvements:

1. Adjust the entry time to 6 am instead of the current 8 am, allowing travelers to appreciate the falls’ beauty early in the day.

2. Extend the allowable visiting time until 6:30 pm, providing more flexibility for tourists.

3. Address the lack of sufficient seating and restroom facilities on busy days, ensuring visitors’ comfort.

By implementing these changes, the Athirappilly Waterfalls can further elevate the enchanting experience it offers to tourists.