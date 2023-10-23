Flight services at this Kerala airport to remain shut today for 5 hours: Know reason

Thiruvananthapuram: light services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be temporarily suspended today i.e. October 23. The services will be suspended for five hours from 4 pm to 9 pm. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) announced this.

‘Dear passengers, on October 23, 2023, flight services will be suspended from 1600 hrs to 2100 hrs to enable the smooth continuation of the holy Arattu procession through our runway. Our team is committed to ensuring your journey remains seamless at our #GatewayToGoodness,’ said TIAL in a statement.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma scripts new history

Flight services will be suspended in order to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession. During this procession, the idol of Lord Vishnu is carried to Shankumugham Beach which is just behind the airport in Thiruvananthapuram. On this occasion, the deity is given a ‘holy dip’ twice a year.