In residential building fire in Mumbai’s Kandivali, boy among 2 died

On Monday, a large fire that started on the first floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Kandivali area claimed the lives of two persons, one of them was an eight-year-old boy.

Josu Gems Robert, 8, and Glory Walphati, 43, have been identified as the deceased. According to authorities, the fire broke out at Veena Santur Cooperative Housing Society at around 12:30 p.m. and spread to the electrical wiring and installations on the first level.

Two ladies, Lakshmi Bura (40) and Rajeshwari Bhartare (24), are among the injured. Ranjan Subodh Shah (76) is another person who was injured.

‘They are undergoing treatment. Among them, Bhartare suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, while other persons up to 50 per cent burns,’ civic body officials said.

To put out the fire, eight fire trucks were stationed nearby. The fire’s origin has not yet been determined. Fire investigators are looking into the incident.