Indian Railways to operate 283 festival special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 283 festival special trains. These trains will make a total of 4,480 trips. The decision was taken to control the rush and manage the passengers during the festive season.
Check Details About Festival Special Trains:
Also Read: Indian Oil Corporation announces 1720 vacancies: Details inside
Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42
Central Railway (CR): 14
Eastern Railway (ER): 8
Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12
North Eastern Railway (NER): 4
Northern Railway (NR): 34
North Western Railway (NWR): 24
NFR: 22
South Eastern Railway (SER): 8
Southern Railway (SR): 10
South Western Railway (SWR): 11
South Central Railway (SCR): 58
Western Railway (WR): 36
Post Your Comments