Indian Railways to operate 283 festival special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 283 festival special trains. These trains will make a total of 4,480 trips. The decision was taken to control the rush and manage the passengers during the festive season.

Check Details About Festival Special Trains:

Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42

Central Railway (CR): 14

Eastern Railway (ER): 8

Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12

North Eastern Railway (NER): 4

Northern Railway (NR): 34

North Western Railway (NWR): 24

NFR: 22

South Eastern Railway (SER): 8

Southern Railway (SR): 10

South Western Railway (SWR): 11

South Central Railway (SCR): 58

Western Railway (WR): 36