Para Asian Games 2023: India bag all medals in two events

Hangzhou: The Para Asian Games has began in Hangzhou, China. The event will take place between October 22-28. A total of 309 athletes from India including 196 men and 113 women will be competing in the 4th Asian Para Games.

India won all three medals in men’s high jump T63 and men’s club throw F51 events. Shailesh Kumar and Pranav Soorma won gold in men’s high jump T63 and men’s club throw F51 events.

Shailesh Kumar set an Asian Para Games record of 1.82m to win the men’s high jump T63 gold while compatriots Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) and Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar (1.78m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

In men’s club throw F51 event, Pranav Soorma set an Asian Para Games record of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively.

Monu Ghangas won a bronze medal in men’s shot put F11 event with an effort of 12.33m. In women’s canoe VL2 event, Prachi Yadav won a silver with a time of 1:03.147.

India had won 72 medals including 15 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 33 bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.India will participate in 17 disciplines, including five sports — Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo — for the very first time.