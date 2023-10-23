Steer Clear of These 7 Common Skincare Slip-Ups

Dr. Jatin Mittal, a renowned cosmetologist and skin expert at Abhivrit Aesthetics in New Delhi, sheds light on common skincare missteps many of us unknowingly make. He advises, “If you use sunscreen every day and have an array of skincare products, you might think your routine is impeccable. However, there are some simple steps that can compromise your skincare.”

One such mistake is drying your face with a towel immediately after washing it. Dr. Jatin emphasizes the need to break this habit, explaining how dirty towels can harbor bacteria, potentially exacerbating acne. His solution is to wash towels frequently or air-dry your face before applying skincare products, with a caveat for active ingredients.

Dr. Jatin also underscores the importance of applying skincare products in the correct order. He notes that applying products from thinnest to thickest is key to ensuring they work effectively.

Regarding sunscreen, he reminds us that reapplication is crucial, especially for those dealing with hyperpigmentation due to UV exposure. “You must reapply SPF every two hours,” he insists.

To maximize the benefits of hyaluronic acid, Dr. Jatin advises applying it to damp skin and following it up with a moisturizer.

Furthermore, he stresses the need to avoid using fingers or fingernails to scoop products from jars, as it can introduce bacteria. His recommendation is to wash hands thoroughly or use a clean scoop or spatula.

Dehydration is a common issue, manifesting as tight, flaking skin. Dr. Jatin suggests using a hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer in the morning and a heavier one at night to restore the moisture barrier.

Finally, Dr. Jatin reiterates the timeless advice of removing makeup before bedtime. Leaving makeup on can damage the skin and disrupt its nightly repair cycle. He emphasizes the importance of a cleansing routine to remove the day’s oil, grime, and debris.