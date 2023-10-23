Using Bihar as example, Ajit Pawar suggests conducting caste study in Maharashtra

Dima Al-Lamdani’s family hoped they would be spared the constant air attacks when the Israeli army advised Palestinians in the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City to leave because it was safer to go south. Dima is 18 years old.

However, Lamdani was left in charge of identifying her relatives’ dead at a makeshift mortuary in the southern city of Khan Younis days later. She said that an Israeli air attack killed her parents, seven siblings, and four members of her uncle’s household.

‘They told us to evacuate your place and go to Khan Younis because it is safe… They betrayed us and bombed us,’ she said.

She claimed that her family and her uncle’s went across Gaza in two cars. Since the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas launched an offensive into Israel on October 7 that resulted in around 1,400 deaths and more than 200 hostages being taken, Gaza has been subjected to the greatest bombardment.

When Lamdani made the following statement, her family was residing in a makeshift shelter near Khan Younis. ‘At 4.30 am I was up and sat with my aunt drinking coffee. I abruptly awoke in the midst of ruins. I screamed because everyone else around me was yelling.’

On October 17, Lamdani reported that only her brother and two little relatives had survived, despite having grazes and bruises on one side of her face.

‘This is a nightmare. It will never be wiped from my memory,’ she said. ‘I had a sister, 16. They wrote my name on the white sheet they wrapped her body in, they thought it was me.’