Why Actor Ajith’s Chennai Home Wall Was Demolished

Tamil actor Ajith, who recently relocated from Thiruvanmiyur to Injambakkam, Chennai, finds himself in a predicament concerning his new residence. The issue at hand revolves around the ongoing road expansion and rainwater drainage projects in his neighborhood, which have led to the demolition of a section of his home’s wall. This problem extends beyond Ajith’s property and has adversely affected neighboring homes, leading to the disruption of beach access directly from his household.

Back in 2017, Ajith embarked on significant renovations to modernize his home, prompting him to temporarily move to a rented residence with his family. During this time, he left no stone unturned in ensuring that the new home boasted cutting-edge amenities and enlisted the services of an interior designer to give it a top-notch makeover. Special areas were thoughtfully designated for his son’s playtime and dance practice, underlining Ajith’s commitment to creating a comfortable and enjoyable living space for his family.

On the professional front, Ajith is known for his commitment to starring in only one film per year. His most recent project, the movie “Thinivu,” was released in January, showcasing his dedication to his craft and his ardent fan base.