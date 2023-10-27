Etihad Airways announces daily flight to this country

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced the resumption of its flights to East Africa. The air line will operate daily flights to Nairobi. The service will start from May 1, 2024. Etihad will deploy its Airbus A320, featuring both Business and Economy cabins for the service.

Also Read: UAE Police issue list of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines

In August, the air carrier unveiled a new partnership with Turkish Airlines, adding connectivity to Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport (ABJ) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Douala International Airport (DLA) in Cameroon, and Chad’s N’Djamena International Airport (NDJ) via Istanbul Airport (IST).