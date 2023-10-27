Indian Railways cancels 100 trains on this route: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railways has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains. Trains running across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway were cancelled. These trains have been cancelled as it is undertaking mega block on October 27 in connection with the construction of the sixth railway line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations.

Earlier, the Western Railway announced a 10-hour Jumbo Block on Harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations. The Railways said the 10-hour jumbo block will be in effect from 00.30 hours to 10.30 hours on Friday, October 27. The special traffic block will be in the Up and Down Harbour Line between Andheri and Goregaon stations.

Earlier, the Western Railway said it had cancelled more than 2,500 local train services in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5.