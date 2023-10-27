ITR filing by individuals surge 90% to 6.37 crore

New Delhi: Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed by individual taxpayers have surged 90% in last 9 years. ITRs surged to 6.37 crores in 2021-22 from 3.36 crore in Assessment Year 2013-14. The Income Tax Department’s Time Series Data of Direct Taxes and Income Tax Return statistics revealed this.

According data, the average gross total income for individual taxpayers have registered an increase of 56% from 2013-14 to 2021-22. Over 7.41 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2023-24 till date, including 53 lakh new first-time filers.

n the range of gross total income upto Rs. 5 lakh, the number of returns filed by individual taxpayers has increased from 2.62 crore in AY 2013-14 to 3.47 crore in AY 2021-22 registering an increase of 32%. There has been a 295 percent increase in ITRs filed by individual taxpayers with gross total income of 5 lakh rupees to 10 lakh rupees from 2013-14 to 2021-22.