Om Prakash Dhankhar, a prominent politician in Haryana, was named the party’s national secretary by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, effective immediately.

An official letter from the ruling party said, ‘Om Prakash Dhankhar has been appointed as the National Secretary of the party with immediate effect by the national President of the BJP, JP Nadda.’

Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent leader in Haryana, has also been named by the party as the new state president.