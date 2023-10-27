Report: Health authorities in the United States are monitoring a new COVID-19 variant

Health authorities in the United States are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called HV.1, which has the potential to replace the current dominant variant, EG.5.

According to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HV.1 was detected in mid-summer, preceding the rapid rise in cases that occurred in September. This variant now accounts for nearly 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country.

As the world enters the winter season, which is known for an increased prevalence of respiratory viruses, it is crucial to understand and distinguish this new variant from other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

The HV.1 variant is of interest, as it may become the dominant strain in the upcoming fall and winter seasons, following the emergence of the Omicron variant in the fall of 2021. According to the CDC, HV.1 currently comprises almost one in five cases in the United States. Its prevalence has grown rapidly, starting at 0.5 percent of all cases in late July and nearing dominance over EG.5.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, stated that experts are not particularly concerned about this new variant. He emphasized that, like other respiratory viruses, new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are expected to emerge, but most of them will not pose a significant threat.

While HV.1 is highly transmissible, there is currently no evidence to suggest it is more severe than other circulating variants of the virus.

Symptoms of HV.1 closely resemble those of other COVID-19 variants, including:

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Regarding vaccine protection, experts believe that the updated COVID-19 vaccines should provide adequate protection against HV.1. The updated vaccines are based on the XBB.1.5 variant, and HV.1 is considered a “grandchild” of the XBB.15 variant. Therefore, currently available vaccines are expected to be effective in preventing severe disease caused by HV.1.