Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices snapped six-day losing streak and ended higher on today. BSE Sensex ended at 63,782.80, up 634.65 points or 1.01%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,047.30, up 190.00 points or 1.01%.

About 2673 shares advanced, 825 shares declined, and 125 shares remained unchanged. Biggest gainers were Axis Bank, Coal India, HCL Technologies, SBI and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, ITC and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended highern with PSU Bank index up 4%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up nearly 2% each.