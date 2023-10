Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices snapped six-day losing streak and ended higher on today. BSE Sensex ended at 63,782.80, up 634.65 points or 1.01%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,047.30, up 190.00 points or 1.01%.

About 2673 shares advanced, 825 shares declined, and 125 shares remained unchanged. Biggest gainers were Axis Bank, Coal India, HCL Technologies, SBI and Adani Enterprises. Top ¬†losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, ITC and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended highern with PSU Bank index up 4%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up nearly 2% each.