Sydney scour streets to find pythons left by an ex-boyfriend of a lady living in the area in a ‘fit of anger’

Residents in the eastern suburbs of Sydney are conducting a search to locate two pet pythons, Mango and Bagel, which were allegedly abandoned by the former boyfriend of a local woman during a fit of anger.

These 2.5-meter snakes were reportedly left on the main street in Coogee several days ago and have since remained at large.

The owner of the snakes reached out to local Facebook groups, offering a reward for anyone who could help find her pets. She reassured that the snakes were tame and only posed a threat to animals, not humans.

“My ex threw a tantrum when I broke up with him and dumped my lovely hand-reared pet pythons out in a fit of anger. He dumped them on Mount Street, Coogee. The snakes are domesticated and won’t survive in the wild. I’m really scared for their safety, so please, if anyone has seen them, let me know,” the woman posted on Facebook. She described the snakes as around 2.5 meters long, “quite sweet, and don’t bite.” She also provided their names, Bagel and Mango.

Local residents reported sightings of one of the snakes, Mango, in a bush on Mount Street on a specific date.

Concerns were raised about the risk the snakes might pose to the community. One resident mentioned having a small dog in their yard, and others urged the urgent retrieval of the snakes.

However, New South Wales police indicated that no formal report had been submitted regarding the incident.

Australian Snake Catchers, represented by professional reptile handler Sean Cade, emphasized the priority of ensuring the snakes’ safety over their potential threat to the community.

Based on the description provided, Cade suggested that the snakes appeared to be Darwin carpet pythons. He explained that these captive animals would struggle in the wild, given the unsuitable environment, temperatures, and lack of hunting skills, making their situation precarious.