2 detained after drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore found in vehicle in Haryana

The state’s Narcotics Control Bureau in Haryana on Thursday stopped a truck that was transporting more than 40 quintals, or 4,000 lb, of poppy husk, an illegal drug.

The contraband was being transported from Chatra in Jharkhand to Jodhpur in Rajasthan. It is estimated to be valued over Rs 3 crore.

The illegal cargo was found when the truck, which had a Rajasthan registration number, was pulled up and searched at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway toll plaza.

After the interception, two males who were both Jodhpur residents were taken into custody in relation to the seizure after a complaint was filed.

More information regarding the drug trafficking network’s activities may come to light as a result of their arrest.