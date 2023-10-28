Amid Cross-Border Shelling, Students Attend Classes in Bunker in Jammu’s Arnia Sector

Following a significant ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a group of students from a government middle school near the border town of Arnia had to conduct their classes in an underground bunker located within the school’s complex. The decision to temporarily hold classes in the bunker situated in Suhagpura, a village just two kilometers from Arnia town, was made in response to parental concerns arising from the recent heavy shelling by Pakistan. The cross-border shelling and firing, initiated by Pakistan Rangers, marked the first major ceasefire violation since 2021. It began around 8 pm on Thursday in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector and continued for approximately seven hours, resulting in injuries to a BSF personnel and a woman.

Despite the tense situation, the school management decided to accommodate the students who attended within the underground bunker, considering that the school fell within the range of Pakistani shelling. In total, 15 students received their classes in this secure environment as a precautionary measure.