Diwali 2023: Dos and don’ts to follow this Lakshmi Pujan day

Mumbai: Diwali is the most important festival in India. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 12, 2023.

with these do’s and don’ts that will help you to keep in mind for Lakshmi Puja. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after killing Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes.

Do’s:

Clean your houses and workplace. Decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to bring prosperity.

It is considered auspicious to keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of the entrance gate.

Also clean the place of worship. Spread a red cloth over the area where you intend to perform the puja. Place the idols including Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then place the Goddess Shodasha idol in place.

During the Pradosh Kaal, perform Diwali Puja.

Don’ts:

Avoid glass idols and instead buy idols made of clay or silver.

Avoid leaving footwear at the front door.

Not use utensils made of iron.

Avoid leaving trash on your doorstep or on your terrace

Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.