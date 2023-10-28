Diwali 2023: Everything you need to know about Muhurat Trading

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will host 1-hour special Muhurat trading for the new Samvat on November 12. The special trading session will start at 6pm and end at 7:15pm. It also includes a 15-minute pre-market session. Markets are shut for regular trading on that day and only open for this special session.

This sessions mark the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Samvat. It is believed that conducting trading during the auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to investors. All trades executed during the Muhurat trading session are settled on the same day.

Mahurat Trading is the special trading session. It is held on the occasion of Diwali. During this session, the exchanges are open only for this special session where traders and investors can punch in token trades to mark the start of the new year. It is held in the evening during the auspicious period of Laxmi Pujan.

During the last two Mahurat Trading sessions, stock markets have closed higher Day. Both Sensex and Nifty gained 0.88% each on the Muhurat Trading in 2022, while in 2021 the two indices moved up by 0.49% each.